Why and How to Create a Brand-Building Blogging Strategy

Blogging is not that difficult but doing it on a regular basis is – and that is why it’s critical to create a blogging strategy that works. But blogging is an artform and just having one does not mean people will flock to what you have to say. It requires discipline and a plan to create content your fans will want to see.

First of all – blogging takes time and effective blogging, which instills confidence in your abilities and knowledge, takes even more time. So you have to have a time budget, and try to stick to it. Consistency with volume and time of day will best hook your readers and have them coming back to read your blog and find out what you and your career are up to.

Most bloggers tend to write during business hours or in the evening, which can make balancing life with content production a challenge. Don’t forget you’ll also need to spend time marketing your blog once it’s published. Once you have a budget for time and a commitment to writing great content on a consistent basis, you’re still not ready.

You need to research and analyze who you are trying to reach – or, your target audience. There are basically three people you want to be highly interested in engaging: People who can hire you, people who influence decisions on hiring and your fans. This is an overall career strategy and not necessarily for direct selling. Good content will build your brand’s reputation and people will see you have something of value.

What are your goals?

Before you begin spewing your thoughts onto an awaiting public, you probably should have a very good idea on what your want to accomplish along the way. What exactly do you want your blog to do? Is it to make people aware of your brand? To increase employment opportunities or sales? Do you want to achieve better engagement with your existing customers?

Today’s audience does much more research and expects to be educated before they make decisions on engagement, hiring and purchasing. Education-based marketing is not new, but today, it’s almost a non-negotiable for businesses of all sizes, and in all industries. And one of the best ways to educate and build authority in the marketplace is to have a solid blogging strategy in place. Nearly 80% of companies which use blogging as part of their marketing strategy report acquiring customers through their blogging efforts.

But blogging, like any creative activity, needs to have both a purpose and a plan to ensure that you’re getting the best results from the time and resources invested. This means having a blogging strategy that’s focused on achieving your desired creative and financial goals. This strategy should be a comprehensive plan which outlines all steps you need to follow when creating your blog and any blog post.

For starters:

Create a content calendar and schedule

Figure out your goals

Read up on your friendly competitors and what is working for them

Determine the channels you’ll use to promote your blog

Having a blogging strategy will help you stay organized and consistent, helping you create a powerful and unified brand image. It’s critical for your blog content to be both compelling and valuable to your readers because how you’re viewed by your target audience, potential employers, partners and other industry leaders will be decided here.

Personal Brand Blogging: Have something to say?

It’s also how you’re going to keep readers engaged and loyal to your blog.

Remember, it takes more time and energy to obtain new fans than to keep your current ones. Plus, your current readers have the potential of becoming your brand advocates faster than new subscribers do. So, focus on consistently producing content that captivates your audience all while providing them with useful and worthwhile information, so they stick around for the long run.

There are a number of items you want to accomplish with your blog, but basically you want traffic on your website or social media home, blow people’s minds so they will be certain you’re someone to follow and get a whole bunch of fans addicted to your love. If you can do only these three things – you are a majorly successful blogger, my friend. And you’re talking to somebody who has made a damn fine living from blogging for the better part of ten years – not counting the collateral opportunities blogging can bring. Only one problem: Doing all three ain’t easy.

When you plan your content strategy to launch your new blog you have to do a ton of research. This will ensure your content appeals to your readers. At this stage, you don’t have an audience, but you should have an idea of what your blog is going to be about. The first step when analyzing your potential audience is to work out what they are trying to achieve. In short, try to understand your reader before you start writing for them. Treat it as if when they land on your blog they are at the beginning of their journey and you’re going to show them the path.

Why performers need to network

Don’t spend a lifetime putting whistles and bells on your blog. Having a great post that also looks good is one thing, but if no one cares about the topic, it’s pointless, so put more effort into the content and why your audience would care. But having said that – designing your blog in a way that entices your readers to regularly read (and hopefully, share) your content is critical. You want your blog to look inviting and on-brand. It should be well-organized, clean, and easy to navigate, all while meshing with your other marketing, branding, and messaging. Your readers should know the blog they’re looking at is published by your company, no matter where or how they’re reading it.

From Talia Wolf:

The road to a successful blog post (and choosing its topic) is divided into 3 steps:

1 – Start with keyword research. Not the typical keyword research where you enter the phrase you think is relevant and find similar words, a more strategic one. Here’s how:Your goal is to find the best ranking subjects, those your subscribers would be interested in reading and would attract more visitors to your site so, in the Google keyword planner enter the link to a competing blog, one that’s popular and trustworthy. This will show you all their top ranked keywords on their blog and give you an indication to what people search for and read.

2 – Then search for those keywords on Google, find the top ranked articles for those keywords and identify what makes them successful (e.g – are they all lists, examples, videos or perhaps complete guides?).

3 – Then, read the articles and the comments to see what people were missing in the article – what’s missing? Then, and only then, sit down to write the article.

Finally, do not fret – you do not have to know everything to be a blogger, just enough about yourself, your industry and audience to talk to them knowledgeably.

Developing Your Brand: Who Are You?

If you don’t have the knowledge to communicate something clearly, find an expert who does and have them guest post.This is your best bet when you want to post about a topic that you may not know a whole lot about. You could also guest post on other sites for a little brand recognition. You might be knowledgeable about a topic that another brand isn’t.

That means you can appeal to a whole new customer base by presenting yourself (and your knowledge) to another brand’s readers. Choose a tone, a POV and mostly, be authentic across so readers will trust in what you have to say. And you need a way to measure all that success you’re going to see so you can identify any mistakes and make improvements.

Just get all that done and get back to me, unless you’re too busy becoming the superstar inside of you.