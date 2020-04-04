Ready to come out of Quarantine and take over Hollywood?

Now Casting is one of the top sites trusted by industry professionals for working actors. The site is full of things the new actor-as well as the seasoned actor can take advantage of, in order to stay in the game.

Especially for the actor just starting out, if you’re unsure about the next step to take, to start a career in the entertainment industry, Now Casting has many tools to help you get started -and stay on track.

They make it super easy to get your headshot and resume to agents and casting directors

With multiple industry databases. (For those targeted submissions that are crucial for success)

They also have a quick questionnaire to help you figure out which subscription best fits your needs from The Professional to The Works. There is also a free registration option so you can cruise the site and see how much they have to offer.

A couple great things about Now Casting, is they offer FREE sides for auditions, top recommended photographers and a fantastic directory of acting coaches, demo real editors, even people to help you with your taxes!

The website also has plenty of non-Los Angeles projects to submit to if you are an actor outside of Hollywood.

Now, more than ever, is the perfect time to get your materials in order, to be ready to conquer the entertainment industry once this quarantine period is over.

As of right now they even have a project titled Quaranteen’d– which has assured us that they are not slowing down at all- in fact, taking every opportunity to continue to create.

Stuck at home? Log on to Now Casting today and get all your administration ducks in a row, while all the other actors are laying on the couch watching Netflix.

On Now Casting you can post resume clips, reels up to 5 minutes and virtual auditions.

Now Casting offers discounts on Casting Director Workshops, a monologue and scene database and my favorite- Postcards Now! Using the Now Casting Database you can create custom Postcards in minutes, and Now Casting will send them for you!

So, take a break from your snacks and Instagram stories and had over to Now Casting NOW!

https://www.nowcasting.com/

