Have your headshots seen by top Casting Directors and Directors in LA, NY, and The UK!

Formally LA Casting, Casting Networks (click) is arguably the number one Casting website for commercials casting in Los Angeles and other top cities around the world.

If you have an agent or manager, it is mandatory that you are on this site- and even better it allows you to submit yourself to casting breakdowns from the comfort of your couch.

For a small monthly fee, Casting Networks allows you to upload bright head-shots that pop, action packed reel clips and your full resume to their site, making it easy for any casting director to pinpoint your vibe- and cast you in the perfect project.

Non-union? No problem! Casting Networks has many non-union casting calls as well! Various big commercials are being produced as non-union projects these days. Often offering competitive pay and great exposure!

Also it’s a fact that non-union feature films and student films are an excellent way to build up your resume, and get killer footage for your reel.

The site is super easy to navigate and their staff is courteous and easily available to handle any questions.

However, this month, Casting Networks has just taken the business of submissions sites to the next level by adding something that no other submission site has…

Introducing Concierge.

Which includes:

Unlimited sessions at our self tape studio

Access to professionally-trained readers

Members-only pricing on top-tier headshot photography

White-glove concierge service with a dedicated email and phone line

Attend exclusive networking events and seminars

All the benefits of a Premium membership, including: Photos Unlimited: upload and customize unlimited photos Studio Shots Headshots: get two free headshot sessions at our LA studio Casting Billboard® Unlimited: browse and submit to thousands of casting calls Media Hosting: upload unlimited reels, video clips and audio clips



$130.00/month

$1560.00, billed once annually

Now that’s exciting!

However, if you just want to get your feet wet, you can still sign up for $25/year, and get a crack at all the entertainment breakdowns they have.

Also check out all their free resources, including entertainment news, with a vast array of information casting for children, awards and festival details, events and more!

Casting Networks: The right actor, the right part.

Amy Jo Berman- Wants You- To Be an Unstoppable Actor!