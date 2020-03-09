You’ve got dreams, talent and probably a good acting class. You’re committed, focused and confused?

Welcome to Hollywood. With many well intentioned, acting teachers, coaches and friends, sometimes being in the entertainment industry can feel like the blind leading the blind.

But if you really think about it, the entertainment industry is like any other industry, you just need some direction. And that’s what Amy Jo Berman is all about. With all of her many years as VP of Casting, she knows exactly what is needed to take you to the next level

Amy’s resume speaks for itself. She was a Casting Director on such classics as The Parent Trap and Primary Colors, but more impressively acted as Vice President of Casting at HBO for 14+ years. Amy has helped to cast more than 150 films, mini-series and series.

Many projects she had a hand in have gone on to win countless Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

And now Amy wants to share her experience and knowledge with actors looking for answers. The entertainment industry can be so overwhelming, and many times when you are in it, it’s hard to see what the next step is.

Amy offers free webinars where she breaks down what she describes as the 3 C’s that are imperative for a successful acting career.

What are the 3 C’s?

Connections, Confidence and Craft.

She explains what you need for good connections (networking) representation, social media and marketing materials.

Your confidence she explains is all about that voice in your head, your belief system and thoughts –

And finally, the “C” most actors spend all their time and energy on… craft. Extremely important, mastering your creative skills, audition techniques and ability to take direction, however if this is the only piece of the pie you are focusing on, you won’t have that winner’s edge.



Amy teaches many online courses and offers many services including:

*One on one coaching with her

*Career consultation

*Audition Coaching

*Audition Polish

*Headshot Consultation

*Demo Reel Consultation

And her website is filled with inspirational blogs and vlogs to help actors get out of their own way!

