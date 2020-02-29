Audrey Helps Actors -To Get Out Of Their Own Way!

So, you’ve decided to follow your dreams and become an actor! Congratulations! You’re going to need a lot of help. Hollywood can be a tricky business – by Alyssa LeBlanc

Without the stable path that is set out for most industries, it’s easy to get lost in the confusion of, “Ok, now what do I do?!” Unlike a “regular job”, a job in the entertainment industry requires you to be an artist, self-promoter and business person, all at once.

Thankfully there’s Audrey Moore. The host of the insightful podcast Audrey Helps Actors. Audrey helps Actors-because they don’t know anything, as the jingle for her podcast goes. As an actor it’s difficult to know exactly what to do, who to listen to, and how to move your career forward.

Audrey has lived it, is living it, and generously wants to share with you, the lessons in her dreams.

So, who exactly is Audrey Moore and why should you take her passionate advice?

Audrey has been a working actor in show biz for over 10 years and has an impressive resume including roles on tv shows like Better Call Saul, Bella and The Bulldogs, and one of the leads on the Emmy nominated series Godless.

On her podcast, Audrey shares what it’s really like to go to the Emmys and encourages you to train like an Olympian if you want to make it in this business.

Whether you need advice on getting an agent, questioning if your headshots suck, or curious about what exactly an intimacy coordinator is and why you may want to request one on set, Audrey has answers.

Audrey’s weekly guests do not hold back, they share heartfelt, often humorous and always honest advice about their personal journeys in show business, and advice for navigating it.

Audrey Helps Actors includes interviews with agents, actors just starting out, showrunners and even one of the leads on the hit tv show Glow.

She also answers numerous actor questions that flood her inbox daily.

Whether you are a veteran actor, curious if this business is for you, or dating an actor, this podcast is here to help.

A 5 star review on Apple Podcasts:

Scone514, 02/18/2020 Such a Powerful Podcast I. Love. This. Podcast. — Audrey Helps Actors is an INVALUABLE resource for me and I share it with almost every artist I meet who is hungry for the TRUTH.

This podcast magically de-mystifies the business and strategic aspects of a career that so many of us actors are ill equipped (yet well trained) to handle.

Audrey’s attitude is both “no b.s” but also very light and free. It is a fantastic combination that allows me to feel both motivated and capable (never overwhelmed). Audrey and Jesse, thank you so much for your work and vision with the podcast, it has been so helpful and I am grateful 🙂 A trustworthy source of information and knowledge for actors looking for support and guidance.

Audrey gives you enough solid information to really ask yourself if this career is for you, and if it, she challenges you to take an honest look at yourself and your habits -so you can make a change today, and become a working actor in Hollywood.

From the Audrey Helps Actors website:

Audrey Helps Actors is exactly what it sounds like! Every episode Audrey invites someone from the business to chat about everything from advice for auditions and getting a new agent, to the nitty gritty of exploring different theatrical markets and information about how you can better use your union. Audrey just got too many requests for coffee so she decided to start a podcast and give you all some knowledge at once instead of jacking her system full of caffeine. Enjoy! Stay inspired! And don’t forget your towel! Available on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and wherever else you find your podcasts:

