TV Shows That Are Coming To An End: Update

No matter how much you enjoy a show – it’s bound to get canceled (like “Designated Survivor” and “Sunnyside”) sooner or later and others will simply call it quits after the 2019-2020 season (such as “Mr. Robot” and “The Good Place”).

So which shows should you prepare to say a final farewell to? Here’s a look at the TV comedies and dramas fans have had to say goodbye to for one reason or another in recent history or will soon be bidding farewell to in the near future:

PEARSON

Sorry “Suits” fans — it looks like the franchise is officially done on the USA Network. The channel has officially canceled “Pearson,” the “Suits” spinoff starring Gina Torres’ character, Jessica Pearson. The cancellation comes about six weeks after the show’s 10-episode run, which simply couldn’t capture the expansive audience that its parent show had. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Pearson” only averaged about half the viewership of “Suits” during the initial airing of each episode, making it USA’s least-watched scripted series of the year.

Lodge 49

AMC has canceled “Lodge 49” after two seasons, making the second season finale its series finale.

“We are so proud to have had Lodge 49 on our air,” the network said in a statement. “This wonderful show gave audiences fresh and unforgettable characters in a world that did not exist anywhere else on television.”

‘The InBetween‘

NBC’s freshman drama “The InBetween,” starring Harriet Dyer, has been canceled after only one season. According to Deadline, the news was not unexpected. Upon its release, “The InBetween” drew some of the lowest ratings of NBC’s summer lineup, and several of the creators and executive producers behind the show have already moved on to new projects.

Read the rest at The Delete:

WATCH: Malia Obama Caught KISSING Mystery Man In Shocking Video