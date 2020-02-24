Heroes & Villains Entertainment’s Film, TV, Comics and Digital game is strong

Heroes and Villains Entertainment, LLC is a Hollywood-based production and management company, representing a wide range of writers in film, TV and literature. Among them are:

HVE was founded in November 2007 by Markus Georg, Dick Hillenbrand, and Mikhail Nayfeld and is located on The Lot (Samuel Goldwyn Studios). Heroes and Villains Entertainment specializes in content creation for film, TV, video games, comic books, and the Internet as well as the representation of content creators in those areas.

From their LinkdIn page:

As our industry contracts and converges, the lines between the pillars of entertainment continue to blur and draw from the same pools of ideas and talent. In response to this evolution, it is our mission to cultivate the storytellers of tomorrow, create a breadth of rich content, and offer audiences more immersive ways to indulge in their favorite characters and worlds. Above all, we believe whole-heartedly that story is paramount. A great story is the cornerstone and future of our industry. It’s what our audiences demand. Heroes and Villains Entertainment strives to meet the demands of audiences of today and tomorrow and provide an experience that doesn’t end when they turn off the TV or exit the theatre, but rather continues as far as their imaginations will take them. HVE specializes in content creation for Film, TV, Video Games, Comic Books, and New Media as well as the representation of content creators in those arenas. Since the company’s founding in late 2007, Heroes and Villains Entertainment has established itself as one of the most respected and forward-thinking entertainment companies in the industry. Most recently, it has been named as one of the Top 20 Literary Management Companies in Hollywood. HVE’s objective is to seek out, develop, foster, and support creative talent and companies in the entertainment industry. Having identified new, instrumental principles of creative storytelling, HVE focuses on building successful careers of its literary clientele by providing them with the expertise, coaching, and skills necessary to create remarkable, creative content for all major entertainment platforms.

HVE is also a content creation/production company that launches new Intellectual Properties in the form of comic books published by Top Cow Entertainment, a subsidiary of Image Comics. By successfully establishing new IP on an ongoing basis, HVE is uniquely situated in the marketplace to produce its own content in Film, TV, and Video Games based on its original IP.

Since 2008, Heroes and Villains Entertainment has had a co-imprint partnership agreement with Top Cow Productions, through which they publish original comic book series which serve as the source material for feature film, television, and game productions. Among them are:

Tracker

Debuted at San Diego Comic-Con International Convention in 2009, Tracker is a five issue comic book mini series written by Jonathan Lincoln with art by Francis Tsai, Derec Donovan and Abhishek Malsuni. It tells the story of an FBI agent named Alex O’Roark, whose pursuit of a serial killer leads him to unexplored territory when it is revealed the killer is also a werewolf.

Epoch

Debuted at San Diego Comic-Con International Convention in 2011, Epoch is a five issue comic book mini series written by Kevin McCarthy, with art by Paolo Pantalena and Jorge Fares. The main character, NYPD Detective Jonah Wright discovers his supernatural heritage while investigating the murder of his partner Michael. To expose the killer, Jonah must compete in EPOCH, an ancient fighting tournament that will determine the future of humanity.

Netherworld

First released in May 2011, Netherworld is a five issue comic book mini series written by Bryan Edward Hill and Rob Levin, with art by Tony Shasteen. The plot revolves around Ray Parker, a bounty hunter who just wants to do his job and be left alone, but when he’s charged with finding and protecting a missing girl, he finds out that they’re all souls trapped in a hellish version of Purgatory, and the girl is their last hope for escaping it.

Son of Merlin

First released in February 2013, Son of Merlin is a five issue comic book mini series written by Robert Place Napton with art by Zid. The narrative follows Simon Ambrose, a brilliant young professor at MIT who discovers he is the bastard son of the world’s greatest wizard Merlin. Forced to put his skepticism aside, Simon embraces a world of magic and the mayhem it embodies.

Bushido: The Way of the Warrior

First released in October 2013, Bushido: The Way of the Warrior is a five issue comic book mini series written by Rob Levin, with art by Jessada Sutthi. The story focuses on a foreigner adopted into a samurai family who battles against vampires to rescue the woman he loves and save his adopted homeland from certain annihilation.

American Legends

First released in November 2014, American Legends is a five issue comic book mini series written by Bill Schwartz and Zachary Schwartz, with art by Studio Hive. The main characters and legendary pioneers Davy Crockett, Mike Fink, and Sally Ann Thunder team up on a quest to save the Lewis & Clark expedition and thwart a conspiracy hatched by Napoleon to destroy the promising future of a young American nation.