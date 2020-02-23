Central Casting (LA, NY, Atlanta) – So you want to be in Show Business?

Who are these people? Who? The people in the background, the foreground, the sides and in the stadium in films or television productions?

Welcome to Central Casting, the leading Background Actors casting company in the United States. Central Casting has provided the entertainment industry with Background Actors for more than 90 years. Our offices in Los Angeles, New York, Georgia, and Louisiana offer a full range of background services for every type of production.

Central Casting New York Casting Director Anne R. talks about casting Background Actors, Stand-Ins, and doubles for the hit show ‘Power.’

Whether you’re a producer looking for background or a Background Actor looking for work, Central Casting has the experience and expertise to meet all your background needs.

Central Casting has been the recognized leader in casting for Background Actors since its inception in 1925. Over the years there have been many changes in the entertainment industry, but Central Casting has always remained at the forefront of background casting. Today, Central Casting is a division of Entertainment Partners, the largest provider of entertainment industry services and solutions in the U.S. This means complete background casting and payroll services are under one roof. From the moment an actor walks in the door through receipt of the paycheck, Central Casting delivers excellence every step of the way. By 1922, there were an estimated 30,000 extras in LA and not nearly enough jobs to go around. With no system in place to regulate Background Actors, many people looking to break into the industry were exploited. To restore Hollywood’s image, Will Hays, the president of the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America, formed the Central Casting Corporation in 1925. For producers, the creation of Central Casting allowed them to continue operating without government interference while providing a consistent stream of Background Actors for their films. For Background Actors, Central Casting provided a road map to working as an extra in Hollywood.

Since Central Casting was sold to private interests in 1976, the company has grown and flourished like never before, becoming the leading supplier of background talent in the industry. And just like it was more than 90 years ago, Central Casting is still the first stop for many people looking to break into film and television.

You never know how or when you will land your first role as an actor. As these Central Casting alumni prove, your big break can happen at any time.

After receiving a BFA in acting from Coastal Carolina University, Justina Adorno moved back home to New York to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. She registered with Central Casting New York in 2014 and worked as background on Law & Order: SVU, Younger, and Orange is the New Black. In 2016, she was selected for the NBC Diversity Showcase and booked principal roles on Sweetbitter and Seven Seconds. This summer she starred in ABC’s Grand Hotel and will appear in the upcoming season of Roswell, New Mexico.

Fellow Central Casting alum Eva Longoria served as an executive producer and mentor to Adorno on Grand Hotel. “[Eva] welcomed me with open arms,” Adorno told People en Español. “She is definitely one of my biggest role models in my life. She does everything. I look up to her in so many ways.”