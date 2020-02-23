AWhole Productions offering Free Acting Workshops – and a lot of laughs!!

You’d think with a name like A-Whole, this band of actors, writers, teachers and performers would be a big laugh… and they are!

If you need proof, all of their ongoing sketch comedy series , commercial content for businesses and blogs are currently located on YouTube HERE:

But they are much more than just a production company – AWhole offers classes, collaborations on projects, distribution opportunities and much more.

Plus – if you’re an Actor looking for a New and Fun way to approach your scene study in 2020 – check out what they are doing for FREE!

From their website:

Every business has a story. Having new creative ways to reach your market online will help your business standout from the masses. Collaborate with us to create online content for all your business needs. Contact us today! Come play and be an A. Whole Today! A creative group of Hollywood Actors who Entertain the World through our Films and Skits. We supply free knowledge to save you time and energy on your path to becoming a full time working actor. A playground for ACTORS. Free tools, tips (and tater tots on Fridays). Stop waiting. Start creating. Arts & Entertainment, Art Space Rentals, Video/Film Production